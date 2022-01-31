Del Potro returning to tour after 2 1/2 years out injured

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Former U.S. Open champion Juan Martín del Potro has accepted wild cards to play two clay court tournaments after 2 1/2 years recovering from a knee injury. Organizers of the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires starting next week say the 33-year-old del Potro has entered. He will also feature at the Rio Open in Rio de Janeiro the following week. Del Potro won the 2009 U.S. Open and has ranked as high as No. 3. His career has been blighted by wrist and knee injuries. His last tournament was in June 2019 at Queens Club in London, where he broke his right knee.