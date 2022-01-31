NWSL players to get higher salaries, insurance under 1st CBA

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

The National Women’s Soccer League Players Association said Monday night that it has agreed to its first-ever collective bargaining agreement. The CBA must still be approved by the NWSL’s Board of Governors, but it comes as players are expected to report to team training camps on Tuesday. The CBA runs through the 2026 season. Among the provisions is a minimum salary of $35,000, which is a nearly 60% increase, with 4% yearly raises. All players also will see eight weeks paid parental leave, retirement fund contributions, life and health insurance and housing.