Fired Ohio St assistant Coombs joins Fickell at Cincinnati

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Fired Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs will be the new special teams and cornerbacks coach for Luke Fickell at the University of Cincinnati. Fickell replaces Perry Eliano, the Bearcats’ cornerbacks coach who left to coach safeties at Ohio State. Coombs is a native of Cincinnati who has deep ties to Fickell. Coombs was a longtime high school football coach in Cincinnati before working on the Bearcats staff from 2007 to 2011. He and Fickell were defensive assistants on Urban Meyer’s Ohio State staff from 2012 to 2017. Coombs was fired after a lackluster 2021 season by the Ohio State defense.