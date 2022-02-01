UEFA warms to ‘Champignons League’ pizza, no trademark beef

BERLIN (AP) — The Champignons League pizza is fine with UEFA after all. European soccer’s governing body says it does not mind that a German frozen pizza manufacturer is referencing the Champions League with one of its cheesy offerings. Pizza Wolke had said Sunday that it had received a letter from a lawyer acting on behalf of UEFA asking it to cease using the name “Champignons League” for its mushroom pizza. But UEFA suggested that the legal representative had made a meal of the matter. The governing body says, “The UEFA Champions League can happily live alongside this delicious-sounding pizza.”