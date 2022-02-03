Alex, Hataoka share lead in windy LPGA Drive On Championship

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Marina Alex closed with a birdie on the par-5 18th for a 7-under 65 and a share of the first-round lead with Nasa Hataoka on Thursday in the windy LPGA Drive On Championship at Crown Colony. Alex birdied all four par-5 holes and had five birdies in a row on Nos. 9-13 in her bogey-free morning round. The 31-year-old American won the 2018 Portland Classic for her lone LPGA Tour title. Hataoka, also playing in the morning wave, finished with a birdie on the par-5 ninth. The 23-year-old Japanese player, ranked No. 9 in the world, won twice last year and has five career LPGA Tour victories. Patty Tavatanakit was a stroke back with Leona Maguire, Linnea Johansson and 19-year-old rookie Yaeeun Hong.