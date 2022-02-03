Danish men and women finish ‘marathon’ to reach Olympics

By STEPHEN WHYNO and JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writers

BEIJING (AP) — Denmark qualified for the Olympics in men’s and women’s hockey for the first time in the nation’s history. Winger Emma Wilson says it has been a marathon for the program to get to this point. Longtime NHL center Frans Nielsen figures it’s the last thing in his hockey career he has not accomplished. The road to Beijing has been filled with narrow losses in qualifying tournaments. Each team has realistic expectations for the tournament. But just getting to the Olympics is a major victory for hockey and sports in Denmark.