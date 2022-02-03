Herro, Heat dominate short-handed Spurs 112-95 to end skid

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 24 points, Bam Adebayo added 18 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat dominated the short-handed San Antonio Spurs 112-95 to snap a three-game losing streak. Jimmy Butler added 17 points and Duncan Robinson had 14 for the Heat, who had won five of six prior to the skid. The Heat (33-20) led by as many as 26 points, allowing Butler to sit out the fourth quarter. Derrick White, who also sat out the fourth quarter, had 22 points for San Antonio.