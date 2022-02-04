Beijing Voices: Seeking a stadium peek from outside bubble

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing residents gathered outside in droves on a below-freezing Friday night to try for a glimpse of the lit-up Olympic stadium and the fireworks during the opening ceremony for the 2022 Winter Games. Tickets are not being sold because of the pandemic, and only selected spectators are able to attend. To contain any outbreaks, authorities have also walled off the venues to prevent participants from coming in contact with the general public. That didn’t stop people from bundling up in coats and blankets to try to get even a partial view of the “Bird’s Nest” stadium from a kilometer (half a mile) or more away.