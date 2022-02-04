EXPLAINER: Why India won’t send diplomat to China Olympics

By SHEIKH SAALIQ

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — India won’t be sending its top diplomat in Beijing to the Winter Olympics after a Chinese soldier wounded in a deadly border clash between the countries carried the symbolic torch. It will, however, participate in the games. Its sole sportsperson at the event is a skier from Indian-controlled Kashmir and he will take part in the opening ceremony. But New Delhi’s diplomatic boycott and Beijing’s decision to spotlight the military commander has threatened to raise tensions between the two countries. The 2020 fighting erupted along the disputed border with China in eastern Ladakh. Chinese troops killed 20 Indian soldiers, while China said it lost four soldiers.