Thunder win 3rd straight with 96-93 victory over Portland

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Wrtier

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luguentz Dort had 23 points and Oklahoma City held off the Portland Trail Blazers 96-93 on Friday night for the Thunder’s first three-game winning streak since December. Josh Giddey added 16 points. The last time Oklahoma City won three straight was from Dec. 18-22. Jusuf Nurkic had 14 points and 16 rebounds for the Blazers, who have lost four straight and were shorthanded after a five-player trade earlier in the day with the Los Angeles Clippers. Portland had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer, but Anfernee Simons missed a 3-pointer.