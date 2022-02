MALIBU, Calif. — Maxwell Lewis had 22 points as Pepperdine snapped its nine-game losing streak, topping Pacific 70-64. Houston Mallette had 14 points for Pepperdine (7-18, 1-9 West Coast Conference). Jan Zidek added 12 points and seven rebounds. Mike Mitchell Jr. had six rebounds. Alphonso Anderson had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (7-15, 2-6). Jeremiah Bailey and Pierre Crockrell II added 11 points apiece.