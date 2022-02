FULLERTON, Calif. — Damari Milstead had 17 points to lead five Cal State Fullerton players in double figures as the Titans extended their home win streak to eight games, getting past Cal State Bakersfield 75-61. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. added 15 points for the Titans. Tray Maddox Jr. chipped in 13, Jalen Harris scored 11 and E.J. Anosike had 10. David Walker led the Roadrunners with 14 points.