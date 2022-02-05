Ridder, Pickett help lead National to 20-10 Senior Bowl win

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder threw two touchdown passes and the National team’ had eight sacks in a 20-10 victory over the American team in the Senior Bowl on Saturday. Ridder helped finish off a job started by Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, a Heisman Trophy finalist who was 6-of-6 passing for 89 yards and a touchdown despite only playing the first quarter. The National pass rushers made it a tough afternoon for their quarterback counterparts polishing off the weeklong showcase for top NFL prospects.