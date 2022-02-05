Sense of FIFA influence hangs over Africa’s football leader

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

Patrice Motsepe is approaching the end of his first year as Confederation of African Football president. On Sunday he will hand out the African Cup of Nations trophy. On the eve of the final between Egypt and Senegal the South African mining magnate is struggling to shake off the perception of being under FIFA’s influence, particularly when it comes to the push by Gianni Infantino for biennial World Cups. Motsepe says “we know what is in our interests.” Next to Motsepe was Infantino, wearing a CAF face mask and fresh from attending a meeting of CAF’s 54 member associations.