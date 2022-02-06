An Olympic question that won’t go away: Where is Peng Shuai?

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The whereabouts of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai remain a pressing question at the Beijing Olympics. Peng’s accusations of sexual assault three months ago against former vice premier Zhang Gaoli were scrubbed almost immediately from the internet in China. But the question is coming up in daily briefings in Beijing. IOC spokesman Mark Adams calls it a “very delicate situation.” Many expect Peng to appear in public during the Beijing Games with IOC President Thomas Bach. But the IOC is offering few details.