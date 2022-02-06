Delaire, Ingram, Keefe lead Stanford past Washington 87-69

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaiden Delaire had 18 points, Harrison Ingram and James Keefe scored 17 apiece and Stanford breezed to an 87-69 victory over Washington. Ingram’s 3-pointer capped a 9-0 run to open the game and the Cardinal (14-8, 7-5 Pac-12 Conference) never looked back. Ingram added 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. Delaire hit two 3-pointers and scored 13 in the first half and Ingram added 11 points as Stanford built a 46-33 lead at intermission. The Cardinal shot 52% overall in the half and made 8 of 13 from 3-point range (62%). Terrell Brown Jr. finished with 30 points — two off his season high — on 13-of-23 shooting for the Huskies (12-9, 7-4).