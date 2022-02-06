Fudd scores 25, helps No. 10 UConn top No. 7 Tennessee 75-56

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Freshman Azzi Fudd scored a career-high 25 points in her first start to help No. 10 UConn beat seventh-ranked Tennessee 75-56. This was the 25th meeting in the storied series that was renewed in 2020 after a 13-year hiatus. The teams will play again next year in Knoxville, Tennessee. This was the first time since 2007 when both teams were in the top 10. Fudd got the start when it was announced about an hour before the game that the Huskies would be missing her classmate, Caroline Ducharme. UConn coach Geno Auriemma said Ducharme had absorbed some hard hits in her last two games. UConn improved to 15-4. Jordan Horston scored 26 to lead the Lady Vols, who have lost three of their last four games and are 19-4.