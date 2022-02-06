NASCAR scores win with successful race inside LA Coliseum

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joey Logano won the exhibition Busch Light Clash on Sunday on the temporary quarter-mile track built inside Memorial Coliseum. The race was made-for-TV and intended to hype NASCAR’s upcoming season. NASCAR moved the Clash to Los Angeles from Daytona, its only home since its 1979 inception. It was part of a focused effort to try new ideas and break from dated traditions. The Clash was a success even before the cars drove through the Southern California football team’s tunnel and onto the smooth, black asphalt that covered the Trojans’ field. Ice Cube performed at halftime and Pitbull played before the race.