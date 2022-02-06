Pefok scores twice for Young Boys, ties his high of 18 goals
By The Associated Press
American Jordan Pefok scored twice, raising his season total to 13 goals in 19 league matches and helping Young Boys gain a 3-3 draw at St. Gallen in the Swiss Super League. Pefok ran onto a pass, took a touch and beat goalkeeper Lawrence Ati with a right-footed shot from 6 yards in the 44th minute. He made it 3-0 in the 50th with a header from near the penalty spot to complete a quick counterattack. Pefok, a 25-year-old forward, has 13 goals in 19 league matches this season and 18 goals over 32 club matches in all competitions. He matched his high for goals in a season, set with Reims in the French second tier in 2017-18.