Greece promises new rules for soccer fan clubs after murder

By COSTAS KANOURIS and DEREK GATOPOULOS

Associated Press

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece have promised to toughen rules governing soccer supporters’ associations in the wake of a fatal attack last week on a 19-year-old man who was stabbed and severely beaten in the northern city of Thessaloniki. Nine people have been arrested in connection with the Feb. 1 attack in which Thessaloniki resident Alkis Kambanos was killed and two others were injured. Arrest warrants have been issued for two others. The attackers were reportedly carrying wooden bats, metal bars, a knife, and the curved-bladed reaping hook that was used to stab Kambanos. The victim was a fan of soccer club Aris, and his attackers were allegedly supporters of rival PAOK.