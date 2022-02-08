BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic press can grab high-tech naps

By CARA RUBINSKY

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — With nowhere really to go, journalists inside the Beijing Olympics bubble are encouraged to sleep on the job. They can’t visit the village rooms where competitors are staying, but they can try out the high-tech beds athletes are sleeping in. Several corridors at the main media center are lined with “sleep rest cabins,” small pods that open with a QR code and contain beds. Some journalists nap, while others bring their computers and use them as a quiet place to write. Not everyone was excited about napping in a see-through box, with one Italian journalist likening them to psychiatric ward equipment.