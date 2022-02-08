LeVert thrilled to be chasing a championship with Cavaliers

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert believes he’s where he belongs. The 27-year-old guard was acquired by Cleveland in a trade with the Indiana Pacers to bolster the Cavs’ offense and maybe push them closer to the top of the Eastern Conference. It’s the second major trade LeVert has been involved in during the past year. He was also part of the blockbuster deal involving star James Harden last season, a trade that altered LeVert’s career and may have saved his life. During a routine physical, the Pacers found a cancerous tumor on LeVert’s left kidney. He’s healthy now and thrilled to be with the Cavs, who have been the NBA’s biggest surprise this season.