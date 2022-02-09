Burrow’s scrambling helps Bengals reach Super Bowl

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

Nearly every time the Kansas City Chiefs got pressure on Joe Burrow in the AFC championship game, he managed to pull off a surprising escape. That ability to get out of trouble with his legs is one of Burrow’s best traits and a big reason why he has the Cincinnati Bengals playing in the Super Bowl. Burrow was at his best during the AFC championship game win at Kansas City when he turned three sure sacks into third-down conversions with his legs, becoming the first player in nine years to run for three first downs in a playoff game when a team needed at least 5 yards for a first down.