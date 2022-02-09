Coutinho pulls strings in Villa’s 3-3 draw with Leeds

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Philippe Coutinho scored one goal and set up two others for Aston Villa in its 3-3 draw with Leeds in end-to-end thriller in the Premier League. Leeds fought back from 3-1 down to salvage a point at Villa Park with center back Diego Llorente the unlikely scorer of the second-half equalizer. Coutinho pulled the strings in a whirlwind first half where he cancelled out Dan James’ ninth-minute opener with his own low finish into the corner in the 30th. The Brazil international then provided the passes for goals by fellow mindfielder Jacob Ramsey in the 38th and 43rd minutes. James made it 3-2 in first-half stoppage time and Llorente ensured a pulsating game ended all square.