Marchand suspended six games for hit on Penguins’ Jarry

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Bruins star Brad Marchand was suspended six games by the NHL on Wednesday night for roughing and high-sticking Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry the previous day. It is Marchand’s eighth career suspension and second this season. Marchand received a match penalty with 25 seconds to play Tuesday night after throwing a punch at Jarry’s head and poking the goaltender’s mask with his stick as a linesman was escorting him away from the fray. Marchand sat for three games for slew-footing a Vancouver player in late November.