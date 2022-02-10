AP source: Hornets acquire Montrezl Harrell from Wizards

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have acquired power forward/center Montrezl Harrell from the Washington Wizards for veteran backup point guard Ish Smith, second-year forward Vernon Carey Jr. and a future second-round draft pick, a person familiar with the situation said. The person spoke to The Associated Press Thursday because the deal has not been announced. Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak has been looking to add a center who can score and defend for quite some time. Harrell is 6-foot-7, but has a 7-foot-4 wingspan and he’s expected to play both power forward and center.