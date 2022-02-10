Bolton’s 20 points lead No. 2 Gonzaga over Pacific 89-51

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Rasir Bolton scored 20 points, Drew Timme added 13 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 2 Gonzaga beat Pacific 89-51 for its 13th consecutive victory. Julian Strawther had 15 points and Chet Holmgren scored 14 for Gonzaga, which has won 65 consecutive home games — the longest streak in the nation. Alphonso Anderson scored 16 points for Pacific, which was coming off a 74-68 loss at No. 21 Southern California this week in which it led for much of the game.