New Miami coordinators excited about direction of program

By CHRISTOPHER STOCK

Associated Press

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — New Miami football coordinators Josh Gattis and Kevin Steele say they are excited about the direction the program is headed under coach Mario Cristobal. Steele said Thursday during a news conference Thursday that joining Cristobal’s staff as his defensive coordinator “tells you you’re getting in a vehicle and you know where it’s going.” Gattis, 38, said he is excited about becoming Miami’s next offensive coordinator after being named the 2021 Broyles Award winner given to the nation’s top assistant coach while at Michigan.