NFL says it will oversee investigation of Commanders’ Snyder
By The Associated Press
The NFL has sent a letter to a Congressional committee explaining the machinations in the league’s handling of the investigation of misconduct at the Washington franchise. In the letter from the league’s law firm to the Committee on Oversight and Reform, and the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, the NFL says its actions in not publicly disclosing findings of the probe solely were to protect those who offered information.