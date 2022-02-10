Skip to Content
ap-national-sports
By
Published 12:17 PM

NFL says it will oversee investigation of Commanders’ Snyder

KVIA

By The Associated Press

The NFL has sent a letter to a Congressional committee explaining the machinations in the league’s handling of the investigation of misconduct at the Washington franchise. In the letter from the league’s law firm to the Committee on Oversight and Reform, and the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, the NFL says its actions in not publicly disclosing findings of the probe solely were to protect those who offered information.

ap-national-sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content