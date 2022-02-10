Rams head to Rose Bowl for Super Bowl practice session

By The Associated Press

With wind gusts forecast in the 30 mph range at the team headquarters in Thousand Oaks, the Rams opted to travel 52 miles to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena for Thursday’s practice. Coach Sean McVay felt the calmer conditions at the venerable stadium would make for a more precise session in the longest practice of the week. The winds were bare at 5 mph in the unseasonable 84-degree heat. At Drake Stadium, on the campus of UCLA, the Bengals got back tight end C.J. Uzomah, on a limited basis. Uzomah injured a knee in the AFC title game against Kansas City.