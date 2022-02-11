Deadline trades don’t change familiar dilemma for Wizards

By BEN NUCKOLS

AP Sports Writer

The Wizards are on the fringe of playoff contention in the Eastern Conference and won’t have Bradley Beal for the rest of the season. That didn’t stop Washington general manager Tommy Sheppard from turning over a quarter of his roster at the trade deadline. Sheppard says the moves weren’t really about this year and represent just a small step toward the Wizards’ future. The Wizards added Kristaps Porzingis while shedding veterans Spencer Dinwiddie, Davis Bertans and Montrezl Harrell. They still need a point guard to pair with Beal and face the same questions about whether they can win with Beal as the franchise centerpiece.