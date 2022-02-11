GLIMPSES: The Olympic Tower, looming in the Beijing night

By The Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — They are an imposing fixture at Beijing’s Olympic Park, towering over the landscape and glowing at night in all the saturated colors of the spectrum. At some moments they burn bright orange and red like the Olympic cauldron. At others, they emanate cold blue and purple evocative of a 1980s shopping mall. The Jetsonian styling of the Beijing Olympic Tower, captured by anyone who passes with an iPhone, lives its best life in an image taken night by Associated Press photographer Jae C. Hong. He captured it shrouded in the layered night sky and poking upward toward the stars. Atop it, the Olympic rings beckon.