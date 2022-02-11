The LA Rams’ cinematic saga will end with Super Bowl glory

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — When the Los Angeles Rams raise the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, the moment might feel almost clichéd. Winning the Super Bowl in your sparkling home stadium as the culmination to a six-year saga of relocation, setbacks and steady growth into a champion? That sounds like the Hollywood ending to an inspirational sports flick. No hacky screenwriter came up with this final act, however. The Rams wrote this script themselves. While the Rams might feel like a team of destiny in this situation because of the Super Bowl’s location, their homecoming saga, their many stars and the price they paid to assemble them, one fact looms largest: They’re just plain better than the Cincinnati Bengals.