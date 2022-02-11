US snowboard coach, rider being investigated for misconduct

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — U.S. Ski & Snowboard is investigating allegations that longtime Olympic coach Peter Foley took naked pictures of female athletes and that Olympic snowboard racer Hagen Kearney used racist language to provoke a teammate. Both are in China at the Beijing Games this week. Former snowboardcross rider Callan Chythlook-Sifsof wrote in an Instagram post that Foley had taken naked photos of female athletes and made inappropriate comments. She also wrote that Kearney repeatedly used the N-word. Foley denied the allegations to The Associated Press. A message sent to the company representing Kearney was not immediately returned.