Eriksen presented to Brentford fans before draw with Palace

LONDON (AP) — Christian Eriksen got the biggest cheer of the day at Brentford. The Denmark international was introduced to the team’s supporters on the field ahead of kickoff for the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace in the English Premier League. It came eight months to the day since his cardiac arrest at the European Championship. Eriksen has signed a six-month deal with Brentford. He is expected to play in a behind-closed-doors friendly next week before a potential debut at Arsenal next Saturday. On the evidence of Brentford’s display against Palace, that first appearance cannot come too soon with the match crying out for a player of Eriksen’s creativity and craft.