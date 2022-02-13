Auger-Aliassime beats top-seeded Tsitsipas to win 1st title

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime won his first career title at the ninth attempt, upsetting top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2 in the Rotterdam final to deny his opponent an eighth title. Victory came as a relief for the 21-year-old Canadian after losing his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime hit seven aces and won 93 percent of his first serve points compared to one ace for Tsitsipas. It was Auger-Aliassime’s third win in eight matches against Tsitsipas and he did not face a break point in a dominant performance where he broke Tsitsipas three times. Tsitsipas was unusually poor on his serve.