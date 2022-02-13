Roeiseland, Fillon Maillet win Olympic gold in pursuit races

By MARTHA BELLISLE

Associated Press

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Marte Olsbu Roeiseland earned her third gold medal of the Beijing Olympics by winning the women’s biathlon 10-kilometer pursuit race. The Norwegian started the race with a lead because of her win in the sprint race and hit 19 of her 20 targets. Roeiseland held her focus and shot cleanly in the last standing stop to win in 34 minutes, 46.9 seconds. Elvira Oeberg finished 1:36.5 behind for silver. Tiril Eckhoff of Norway won the bronze medal. Quentin Fillon Maillet of France won gold in the men’s 12.5-kilometer pursuit race. Tarjei Boe of Norway took silver and Eduard Latypov of the Russian team earned bronze.