No. 11 Texas women turn back Kansas State 62-51

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Aliyah Matharu scored 16 points and No. 11 Texas overcame cold shooting to defeat Kansas State 62-51. Lauren Ebo scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Longhorns, who have won five straight. Joanne Allen-Taylor added 10 points. Coach Vic Schaefer, in his second season at Texas after a long career at Mississippi State, reached 20 wins for the ninth-straight season. Sernea Sundell scored 16 points for Kansas State (18-9, 8-7) and Ayoka Lee had 10, 13 below her average.

