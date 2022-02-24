Arsenal rallies late for 2-1 victory over Wolves in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal kept its Premier League top-four push moving in the right direction as a last-gasp winner secured a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Wolves on Wednesday. The Gunners had looked on course to lose ground on the sides above them after gifting Wolves an early lead, but Alexandre Lacazette’s effort from a tight angle in the 95th minute was palmed into his own net by goalkeeper Jose Sa. Nicolas Pepe had come off the bench to score the equalizer and then set up Lacazette for the second goal.