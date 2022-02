LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — San Antonio Brinson had 14 points off the bench to carry Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to a 65-53 victory over McNeese. Simeon Fryer had 12 points for the Islanders (18-10, 7-7 Southland Conference). Kellon Taylor had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Cowboys (10-19, 5-10).