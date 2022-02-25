Zinchenko available for Man City despite worry for Ukraine

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko will be available for their game at Everton on Saturday despite the Ukraine international’s concerns for his home country. The 25-year-old Zinchenko attended a demonstration in Manchester on Thursday night after Russia invaded Ukraine. Manager Pep Guardiola says Zinchenko is rightly worried but that he’s “ready to play just in case.” Meanwhile, West Ham has granted compassionate leave to 32-year-old winger Andriy Yarmolenko who is Ukraine’s second all-time leading goalscorer. Manager David Moyes says Yarmolenko is “not in a really good position at the moment.”