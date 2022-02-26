Abramovich relinquishes control of Chelsea, still owns club

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich suddenly handed over the “stewardship and care” of the Premier League club to its charitable foundation trustees. The move came after a member of the British parliament called for the Russian billionaire to hand over the club in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich, who has owned Chelsea since 2003, made no mention of the war in his statement. He said: “I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea.”