Peterson’s 3 with seconds left lifts No. 16 USC over Oregon

By STEVE MIMS

Associated Press

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Drew Peterson scored 20 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer with 11.5 seconds remaining, and No. 16 Southern California defeated Oregon 70-69. Isaiah Mobley added 17 points for the Trojans, whose 25 regular-season wins set a school record. Quincy Guerrier scored 15 points for Oregon, while De’Vion Harmon added 13 points, N’Faly Dante had 12 and Jacob Young scored 11. Guerrier put the Ducks ahead 69-67 on a 3-pointer with 23 seconds remaining before Peterson answered with a 3-pointer. Oregon’s Will Richardson missed a shot at the buzzer.