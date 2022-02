By The Associated Press

American midfielder Luca de la Torre scored his first goal of the season to help Heracles beat Zwolle 2-0 in the Dutch Eredivisie. A 23-year-old from San Diego, de la Torre put Heracles ahead in the 19th minute when he chipped the ball over goalkeeper Kostas Lamprou from 23 yards. De la Torre’s only other goal for Heracles was against Zwolle last March 7. He has made five appearances for the U.S.