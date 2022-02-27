McCollum, Pelicans roll to 123-95 win over reeling Lakers

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 22 points, Jonas Valanciunas and Brandon Ingram added 19 apiece and the New Orleans Pelicans rolled to a 123-95 victory over the reeling Los Angeles Lakers. The 28-point margin of victory is the largest in franchise history by the Pelicans over the Lakers, surpassing their 139-117 win in 2018. LeBron James led the Lakers with 32 points and Russell Westbrook added 16. Los Angeles has dropped two straight and five of its last six to fall a season-worst six games under .500 at 27-33.