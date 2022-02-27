Sri Lanka wins toss and opts to bat in third T20 vs India

DHARAMSALA, India (AP) — Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat in the third and final T20 against India on Sunday. The hosts have already sealed the series with convincing wins in the first two matches. India won in Lucknow by 62 runs and then won on Saturday in Dharamsala by seven wickets. With the series already decided, India has made wholesale changes to their playing eleven. A fresh pitch is in use for the game and it might assist the spinners more. Dew is not expected to play a significant role.