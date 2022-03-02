Chelsea for sale? Doubts over Abramovich’s ownership grow

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Pressure is growing on Roman Abramovich to sell Chelsea, and one potential buyer has revealed the Russian oligarch is trying to offload the Premier League club. Chelsea and Abramovich’s media representatives have not disputed a claim by Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss that he “received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich” along with three other people. As Russia’s war on Ukraine entered a seventh day, the British government was yet to say if Abramovich would be included among the wealthy Russians to be targeted in sanctions.