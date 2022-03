DAVIDSON, N.C. — Hyunjung Lee had 18 points off the bench to lead Davidson to a 73-62 win over George Mason. Luka Brajkovic had 15 points for Davidson (25-4, 15-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Grant Huffman added 11 points. D’Shawn Schwartz, Devon Cooper and Josh Oduro each had 11 points for the Patriots (14-14, 7-8).