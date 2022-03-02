Stanford mourns death of goalkeeper Katie Meyer

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer, who memorably led the Cardinal to victory in the 2019 NCAA College Cup championship game, had died. She was 22. The cause of death wasn’t released. Stanford first announced the death of a student at one of its residence halls on Monday. On Tuesday the university announced it was Meyer, a senior International Relations major. Meyer stopped two penalty shots to lead Stanford to a 5-4 shootout victory over North Carolina after a scoreless draw in the 2019 championship game.