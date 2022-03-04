Hunter, Young help Hawks hold off Wizards 117-114

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — De’Andre Hunter scored 26 points and Trae Young added 25 to help the Atlanta Hawks beat the Washington Wizards 117-114 on Friday night. The Wizards never led, but they pulled to within one with 5.3 seconds left when Raul Neto made a 3-pointer. Young then made two free throws with 3.7 seconds left. The first three quarters of the game each ended with a buzzer-beater, but Kyle Kuzma’s attempt to tie it from midcourt hit the back of the rim, allowing Atlanta to hold on. Atlanta moved a half-game ahead of the Charlotte Hornets for ninth place in the Eastern Conference and 2 1/2 ahead of 11th-place Washington. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 28 points for the Wizards.